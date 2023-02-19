Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $343.72 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $343.72 million and approximately $62.22 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00081010 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00058066 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010577 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00030308 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001138 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001867 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003875 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000242 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
