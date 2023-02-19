Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Critical Contrast

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Fiesta Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fiesta Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiesta Restaurant Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Fiesta Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.65%. Given Fiesta Restaurant Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fiesta Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiesta Restaurant Group -4.01% -5.55% -2.32% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fiesta Restaurant Group and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiesta Restaurant Group $357.28 million 0.61 $10.37 million ($0.61) -13.69 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.92 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Fiesta Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Summary

Fiesta Restaurant Group beats Yoshiharu Global on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items. The Other segment includes corporate-owned property and equipment, advisory fees, and corporate. The company was founded in April 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

