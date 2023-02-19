Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock worth $29,119,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

