First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

