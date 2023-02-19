First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.9% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

