FlatQube Self Reported Market Cap Hits $44.75 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $3.00 or 0.00012132 BTC on popular exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $44.75 million and approximately $7,094.97 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.0345612 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16,071.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

