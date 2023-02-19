FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,021 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after buying an additional 413,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after purchasing an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 2.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of NVO opened at $141.63 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $320.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

