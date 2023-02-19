FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,386 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $100.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $100.97.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 11,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $1,180,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,313.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

