FORA Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Amphenol by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,345 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,800 shares of company stock worth $71,771,122. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

