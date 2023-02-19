FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $257.47 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $259.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

