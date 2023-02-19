FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,843,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:CBRE opened at $88.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $101.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.