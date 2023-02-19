FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000.

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

ALNY stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.09. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

