FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,908 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after acquiring an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after acquiring an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 342,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

