FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,626 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

