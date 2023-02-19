FORA Capital LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAA opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $217.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.