FORA Capital LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

FORA Capital LLC cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after buying an additional 210,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after buying an additional 220,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ECL. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.