Frax Share Price Tops $10.73 on Major Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $793.60 million and $29.21 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $10.73 or 0.00043744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,946,671 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

