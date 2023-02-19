Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,485 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX opened at $41.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

