Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Raised to C$3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.80 target price on Frontier Lithium and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CVE:FL opened at C$2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$650.01 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.37. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.23.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium ( CVE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising two mining leases and 1,368 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

