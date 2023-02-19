Function X Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Function X has a total market cap of $87.65 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000861 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00425120 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,997.47 or 0.28160746 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X launched on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Function X Token Trading
