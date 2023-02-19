Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. Gala has a market capitalization of $330.34 million and approximately $169.40 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.16 or 0.00425348 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,899.68 or 0.28175853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official website is gala.com.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.