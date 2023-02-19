Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Earnings History for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

