Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.