General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,868 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $72,013,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 19.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,512,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,483 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,931,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

GM stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.