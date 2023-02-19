Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.23.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,265,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,070,000 after purchasing an additional 709,095 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,307,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,399,000 after purchasing an additional 690,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

