GeniuX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One GeniuX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a total market capitalization of $118.40 million and $146,039.06 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002058 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.05 or 0.00425440 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,892.77 or 0.28181892 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.
About GeniuX
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com.
GeniuX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeniuX using one of the exchanges listed above.
