GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $144.03 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.89.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

