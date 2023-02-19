Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $84.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.