Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price target on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.55) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.80) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.19) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 612.73 ($7.44).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 509.70 ($6.19) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 543.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 514.23. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company has a market cap of £65.32 billion and a PE ratio of 525.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

