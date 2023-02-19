GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

