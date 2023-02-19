GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GFS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ GFS opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.74. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49.
Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES
About GLOBALFOUNDRIES
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.