Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

