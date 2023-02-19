GMX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.04 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One GMX token can currently be purchased for $78.08 or 0.00319246 BTC on major exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $661.98 million and approximately $45.04 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GMX has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,974,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,478,075 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

