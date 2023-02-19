Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,850.18

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 42% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $47,166.52 and $1,850.18 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00424425 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.52 or 0.28114717 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

