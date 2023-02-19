Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

