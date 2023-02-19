Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GER opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 299,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth $731,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

