Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GER opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $14.17.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
