Got Guaranteed Price Down 18.9% This Week (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001003 BTC on exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $73.49 million and approximately $75,615.02 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

