Graham (NYSE:GHM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

GHM opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 million, a P/E ratio of -224.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 105,794 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,082,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 107.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

