Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,800.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.0 %

GO stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after purchasing an additional 979,844 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.