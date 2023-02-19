Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Sells $58,800.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.0 %
GO stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
