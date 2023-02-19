Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.51

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.51 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.77 ($0.06), with a volume of 624,782 shares traded.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.65 million, a P/E ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £2,573.20 ($3,123.57). 68.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

