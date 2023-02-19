GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.59.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,273.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.