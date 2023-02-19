GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.14 million and $53,822.09 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

