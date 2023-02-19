Haverford Trust Co Acquires 20,050 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.