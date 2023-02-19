Haverford Trust Co Acquires 880 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $128,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. SWS Partners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $2,619,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $69.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

