Haverford Trust Co Has $1.60 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.76 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

