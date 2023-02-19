Haverford Trust Co Purchases 6,730 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IYW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $106.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.