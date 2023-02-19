Haverford Trust Co Sells 204 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

