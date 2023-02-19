Haverford Trust Co Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 292,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 202,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $61.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.