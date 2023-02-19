Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,873 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $54.28.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

