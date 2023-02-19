HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $61.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $878.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

