HC Wainwright Trims Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Target Price to $61.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.74. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $878.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.