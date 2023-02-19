Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $34,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

JKS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -220.64 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

