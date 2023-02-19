Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9,236.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $210.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.45.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

